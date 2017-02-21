FCC Chairman Goes After His Predecess...

FCC Chairman Goes After His Predecessor's Internet Privacy Rules

Read more: WGBH

The newly appointed Republican chairman of the Federal Communications Commission is moving to scale back the implementation of sweeping privacy rules for Internet providers passed last year. Chairman Ajit Pai on Friday asked the FCC to hit pause on the rollout of one part of those rules that was scheduled to go into effect next week.

