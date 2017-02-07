FCC Begins Roll Back of Net Neutrality

Roughly two weeks since President Donald Trump's inauguration, the new Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, has taken steps providing further evidence that he plans to roll back FCC actions taken under former Chairman Tom Wheeler, including net neutrality and broadband privacy. Chairman Pai has announced that he would revoke so-called "midnight regulations" because they "did not enjoy the support of the majority of Commissioners at the time they were taken, should not bind [the Commission] going forward."

