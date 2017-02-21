Father of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen r...

Father of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid to Trump...

The father of William "Ryan" Owens, the Navy SEAL Team 6 member who was the first US combat death during US President Donald Trump's presidency in January, urged the Trump administration to not "hide behind my son's death" and provide answers. In an interview with the Miami Herald , Bill Owens, also a Navy veteran, called for an investigation into the raid that left his son, an eight-year-old girl, and as many as 29 civilians dead.

