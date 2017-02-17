Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Addresses Firm's Future and Fake News Problem in 6,000-Word Open Letter
In a sweeping 6,000-word letter, the tech luminary laid out a vision for how Facebook can combat issues of isolationism, terrorism and the spread of fake news. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been rethinking his position on the social media giant's role in shaping and connecting communities around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett Knows Something About Walmart
|5 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Cheap NikeZoomKobe12 A.D All Grey www kobecheap...
|13 hr
|kobecheap12
|1
|We just got a better idea of how much cash Ther...
|Fri
|Darius
|2
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|Fri
|Yolandi
|7
|Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13)
|Thu
|uyuiyjyhgf
|53
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Europe 2,6-Dimethylaniline Market Report 2017
|Feb 15
|QYResearch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC