Electrolux sees Q4 jump, weak South American market
Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux has reported a jump in fourth-quarter profits and a slight increase in sales, but cautioned about a weak market in South America hitting its earnings. The world's second-largest appliance maker after U.S. rival Whirlpool, Electrolux said net profit for the period was 1.3 billion kronor , up from a 393 million kronor deficit a year earlier.
