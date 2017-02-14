Dutch bank ABN Amro sees profits grow...

Dutch bank ABN Amro sees profits grow in fourth quarter

Dutch bank ABN Amro says its underlying net profit, which strips out exceptional items, rose 23 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 333 million euros . The bank, which has been restructured and re-privatized following its bailout by the Dutch government in 2008 during the global financial crisis, said Wednesday that operating income for the fourth quarter rose 7 percent to 2.2 billion euros .

