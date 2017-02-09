Dunkin' tops Street 4Q forecasts

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $56.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 61 cents.

