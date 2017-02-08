Dow, DuPont try more divestments in seeking merger approval
Dow Chemical and DuPont say they're willing to make more business divestments as a way to nudge European regulators who remain wary of their proposed merger. The companies plan to join in a $62 billion deal and then break apart into three separate, publicly traded companies.
