Dow, DuPont try more divestments in s...

Dow, DuPont try more divestments in seeking merger approval

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Dow Chemical and DuPont say they're willing to make more business divestments as a way to nudge European regulators who remain wary of their proposed merger. The companies plan to join in a $62 billion deal and then break apart into three separate, publicly traded companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Soccer777's new name:www.Soccer777.ru 14 hr Emily 1
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... 19 hr HypedX 6
News Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot... Mon BuildTheWall 3
ciaramiddleton234@yahoo.com is a scammer (Feb '13) Mon hacker here 42
carding scammers and rippers list (Apr '14) Sun money 17
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Feb 4 jadooxtv 3
Trends That Will Drive Your Business in 2017 Feb 4 forevermogulmag 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC