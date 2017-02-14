CSX Eyes Special Meeting to Vote on A...

CSX Eyes Special Meeting to Vote on Activist Fund's Proposals

The railroad giant is seeking guidance from investors about whether to support an activist investor's proposals to replace the company's CEO and obtain six director seats. Railroad giant late Tuesday said it was calling a special shareholder meeting to seek guidance from investors about whether to support a series of proposals issued by an activist investor who is seeking to replace the company's CEO and obtain six director seats on a newly formulated fourteen-person board.

