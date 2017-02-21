Controversial LTE-U tech OK'd by FCC
The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday that it had approved two cellular base stations - one each from Ericsson and Nokia - to use LTE-U , marking the first official government thumbs-up for the controversial technology. FCC chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement that the unlicensed spectrum - historically, the territory of Wi-Fi - can now be used to help ease the load on carrier mobile networks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans Are Trying to Let Internet Provider...
|3 hr
|Whats the difference
|1
|W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13)
|Tue
|TWISTEDHALO
|130
|Riot in Stockholm suburb after drug suspect is ...
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Warren Buffett Knows Something About Walmart
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|We just got a better idea of how much cash Ther...
|Feb 17
|Darius
|2
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its...
|Feb 14
|Hate Apple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC