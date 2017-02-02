Companies Turn Red To Help Fight This Deadly Disease

Every minute, a woman dies from heart disease in the United States - and many of them never see it coming, which the American Heart Association says could make a life-saving difference. On Friday, employees at companies big and small across the country will be wearing red to mark the 15th anniversary of National Wear Red Day - AKA "Go Red for Women" - a movement started by the AHA to raise awareness about heart disease, which is the leading cause of death for women in the United States today.

