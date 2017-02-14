Civil Rights Groups, Funded by Telecoms, Back Donald Trump's Plan to Kill Net Neutrality
LEADING CIVIL RIGHTS groups who for many years have been heavily bankrolled by the telecom industry are signaling their support for Donald Trump's promised rollback of the Obama administration's net neutrality rules, which prevent internet service providers from prioritizing some content providers over others. The Obama administration's Federal Communications Commission established net neutrality by reclassifying high-speed internet as a regulated phone-like telecommunications service, as opposed to a mostly unregulated information service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its...
|12 hr
|Hate Apple
|1
|i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13)
|Mon
|Daniel Smith Jerry
|9
|Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13)
|Mon
|lynn4158
|52
|The Chevy Bolt EV Gets Off to a Strong Sales Start
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|The 5 Things That Are Causing Employees To Burn...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|2
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb 11
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill...
|Feb 9
|QYResearch
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC