China Shares End Up, But Investors Cautious Over Tightening

China stocks rose on Monday in thin activity as investors stayed largely cautious over the central bank's policy tightening after it surprisingly raised short-term interest rates last week. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3 percent, to 3,373.21 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5 percent to 3,156.98 points.

