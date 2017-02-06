China Shares End Up, But Investors Cautious Over Tightening
China stocks rose on Monday in thin activity as investors stayed largely cautious over the central bank's policy tightening after it surprisingly raised short-term interest rates last week. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3 percent, to 3,373.21 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5 percent to 3,156.98 points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|carding scammers and rippers list (Apr '14)
|Sun
|money
|17
|Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|Trends That Will Drive Your Business in 2017
|Feb 4
|forevermogulmag
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Feb 2
|ND- oldtimer
|1
|Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on...
|Feb 2
|swampmudd
|4
|Best custom logo design
|Feb 1
|Logoglaze
|1
|Teamsters' Hoffa says TPP Withdrawal a 'Big Vic...
|Jan 31
|TANGLEFOOT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC