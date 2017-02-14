California Utility Regulator Grows Data Hungry
As the world's appetite for data increases, the California Public Utilities Commission has decided to take a seat at the table. Over the last several months, the CPUC has issued a series of orders and data requests asking telephone corporations to produce increasing amounts of sensitive data.
