Burger King, Tim Hortons Owner's Profit More Than Doubles

Restaurant Brands International, the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as comparable sales at its burger chain topped estimates and costs fell. Total comparable sales at Burger King rose 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, beating the average estimate of a 2.5 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

