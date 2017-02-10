Britain's Co-operative bank for sale amid capital concerns
Britain's Co-operative Bank is putting itself up for sale as it struggles to meet capital requirements designed to ensure financial institutions can survive hard times. The lender says it is seeking buyers and considering other options to increase capital, a process that has been hampered by low interest rates and higher-than-expected costs of correcting past problems.
