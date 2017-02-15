Britain raises concerns with GM over possible Vauxhall sale to France's PSA
Britain has contacted the president of General Motors to express concerns after the American firm opened talks to sell its European operations, including the Vauxhall plants in England, to France's PSA Group . Britain's Department for Business said the government remained in close contact with GM and was monitoring the situation after the two companies said on Tuesday that they were in talks over a possible deal.
