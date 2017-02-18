Better Buy: Aqua America vs. American States Water
Aqua America is the second largest water and wastewater utility in the country and operates in eight states, whereas American States is considerably smaller and has regulated operations in just a single state -- California. Aqua America has an aggressive growth-by-acquisition strategy in its regulated business, which is not the case for American States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett Knows Something About Walmart
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Cheap NikeZoomKobe12 A.D All Grey www kobecheap...
|Sat
|kobecheap12
|1
|We just got a better idea of how much cash Ther...
|Fri
|Darius
|2
|ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim...
|Fri
|Yolandi
|7
|Guaranteed Real Estate Loans - 100% LTV - NO FI... (Jul '13)
|Thu
|uyuiyjyhgf
|53
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Europe 2,6-Dimethylaniline Market Report 2017
|Feb 15
|QYResearch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC