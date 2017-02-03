AutoNation misses Street 4Q forecasts

AutoNation misses Street 4Q forecasts

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 95 cents per share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Thu ND- oldtimer 1
News Retailers join forces and dig in for a fight on... Thu swampmudd 4
Best custom logo design Feb 1 Logoglaze 1
News Teamsters' Hoffa says TPP Withdrawal a 'Big Vic... Jan 31 TANGLEFOOT 2
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Jan 31 majority-muslim eh 2
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
Title left up to readers' discretion Jan 29 misbehaved 6
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,945 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC