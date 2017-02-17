AT&T and Time Warner Tell Senators They Won't Hurt Competition an hour ago

AT&T and Time Warner Tell Senators Th...

Time Warner Inc. promised lawmakers who criticized their planned merger that the combined company wouldn't withhold programming from rivals to gain a market advantage. "Restricting distribution of Time Warner content would not only sacrifice revenues, but also damage Time Warner's reputation and relationships in the entertainment industry," the companies told the lawmakers, according to a summary released by AT&T and Time Warner.

