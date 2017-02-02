article

Sony on Thursday cut its full-year outlook for operating profit on Thursday after the Japanese TV-to-gaming group took a $1 billion writedown on its struggling movie business. Sony forecast group operating profit of 240 billion yen for the year ending in March, down from a previous estimate of 270 billion yen.

