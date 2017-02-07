Army to Allow Completion of Dakota Ac...

Army to Allow Completion of Dakota Access Oil Pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access Pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Army has notified Congress Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, that ... it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, completing the four-state project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois. The Army intends to allow the crossing under Lake Oahe as early as Wednesday, Feb. 8. The crossing is the final big chunk of work on the pipeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Soccer777's new name:www.Soccer777.ru 1 hr Emily 1
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... 5 hr HypedX 6
News Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot... Mon BuildTheWall 3
ciaramiddleton234@yahoo.com is a scammer (Feb '13) Mon hacker here 42
carding scammers and rippers list (Apr '14) Sun money 17
News Wall Street batters Under Armour for slower sal... Feb 4 jadooxtv 3
Trends That Will Drive Your Business in 2017 Feb 4 forevermogulmag 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,777 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC