Apple's Stock Returns To Record Territory First Time In 2 Years

5 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Apple Inc.'s stock returned Monday to record highs for the first time in two years, extending a run of gains following fiscal first-quarter results and after an upbeat research note from Goldman Sachs. The previous record close was $133.00 on Feb. 23, 2015.

