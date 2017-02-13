Apple's Stock Returns To Record Territory First Time In 2 Years
Apple Inc.'s stock returned Monday to record highs for the first time in two years, extending a run of gains following fiscal first-quarter results and after an upbeat research note from Goldman Sachs. The previous record close was $133.00 on Feb. 23, 2015.
