Airbnb follows Super Bowl ad with call to house 100K in need
Airbnb is following up its Super Bowl ad calling for acceptance with a campaign to provide short-term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need. An announcement on the rental service's website said it plans to start with refugees, disaster survivors and relief workers, but wants "to accommodate many more types of displaced people over time."
