After Starboard Agitation, Perrigo Sells MS Drug Royalties for Up to $2.85B

Perrigo also said it will review its API business, which provides differentiated active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms for the branded and generic industries. Perrigo , the Dublin-based manufacturer of over-the-counter drugs, announced Monday it will divest its royalty stream for multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to an affiliate of Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.

