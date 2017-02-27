After Starboard Agitation, Perrigo Se...

After Starboard Agitation, Perrigo Sells MS Drug Royalties for Up to $2.85B

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Perrigo also said it will review its API business, which provides differentiated active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms for the branded and generic industries. Perrigo , the Dublin-based manufacturer of over-the-counter drugs, announced Monday it will divest its royalty stream for multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to an affiliate of Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The Martial Arts Kid': Film Review 17 hr Dragon 1
Global Guitar Tools Market Research Report 2017 Mon qyrtinaning168 1
Global Guitar Stands Market Research Report 2017 Mon QYResearch 1
Ants, Roaches, Spiders bugging you? (Oct '15) Sun Whatsbuggingyou 5
News Trump is upset the media is not reporting a mea... Sun Chilli J 15
Cheap soccer jerseys on Soccer777 Feb 25 Calista 1
News Republicans Are Trying to Let Internet Provider... Feb 23 Whats the difference 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,403 • Total comments across all topics: 279,201,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC