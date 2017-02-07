AA may have to raise prices because of tax increase
The AA has warned that it may have to raise its prices because the government has doubled the tax rate on insurance policies in less than two years. The breakdown service, which also reported a rise in personal memberships of 0.4% to 3,335,000 in the six months to the end of January, said it had so far absorbed the price rise.
