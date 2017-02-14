A Top Wall Street Mind Explains Why Under Armour Isn't Dead in the Water
Struggling athletic apparel retailer Under Armour caught an upgrade on Tuesday from Morgan Stanley. The firm took the stock to "equal weight" from "underweight" but, lowered its price target to $20 from $25.
