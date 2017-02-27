A Surging Stock Price Is One of 3 Exa...

A Surging Stock Price Is One of 3 Examples of Costco Killing It Right Now

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

According to a note out of Barclays on Monday, the warehouse-club retailer is a hot commodity right now in the beat up retail space for three solid reasons. And as a result of these factors, it shouldn't be a surprise that Costco shares are hovering around an all-time high ahead of earnings on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The Martial Arts Kid': Film Review 11 hr Dragon 1
Global Guitar Tools Market Research Report 2017 19 hr qyrtinaning168 1
Global Guitar Stands Market Research Report 2017 19 hr QYResearch 1
Ants, Roaches, Spiders bugging you? (Oct '15) Sun Whatsbuggingyou 5
News Trump is upset the media is not reporting a mea... Sun Chilli J 15
Cheap soccer jerseys on Soccer777 Feb 25 Calista 1
News Republicans Are Trying to Let Internet Provider... Feb 23 Whats the difference 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Space Station
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,719 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC