A drunken, half-naked German man tried to drive a bus onto a...
A drunken, half-naked man was detained last Friday after trying to drive a bus onto a US military base in Germany. According to Stars and Stripes, the unnamed 53-year-old German man showed up at the front gate of Kleber Kaserne where he blew 0.20 on a breathalyzer - well above the 0.05 blood alcohol content allowed under German law.
