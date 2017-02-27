A Change of Pace? Pirate Radio Actions Signal A Possible Shift to...

A Change of Pace? Pirate Radio Action...

On Thursday, February 23, 2017, the Federal Communications Commission issued a pair of forfeiture orders against pirate radio operators. Each was subject to a $25,000 fine for allegedly continually operating unlicensed radio stations in violation of Section 301 of the Communications Act.

