Zimmer Finally Puts Bribery Scandal in the Past
Shares of Zimmer Biomet rebounded Thursday following a dip in morning trading after the medical device and implant maker and federal officials announced a settlement over chargers Biomet repeatedly violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by paying bribes to Brazilian and Mexican officials before merging with Zimmer in June 2015. Warsaw, Ind.-based Zimmer Biomet agreed to pay more than $30 million to resolve parallel SEC and Department of Justice investigations into the company's repeat violations of the FCPA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 m...
|5 hr
|George Brown
|1
|get rich above your imagination
|5 hr
|George Brown
|1
|W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13)
|6 hr
|George Brown
|128
|i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13)
|Thu
|dabielsmith
|8
|Oakmere Home Advisors Review of How Quality Hom...
|Jan 8
|eulabenett
|1
|Claim Your Business Listings. Drive More Custom...
|Jan 7
|devguy200
|1
|Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14)
|Jan 7
|A_games
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC