Zimmer Finally Puts Bribery Scandal in the Past

Shares of Zimmer Biomet rebounded Thursday following a dip in morning trading after the medical device and implant maker and federal officials announced a settlement over chargers Biomet repeatedly violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by paying bribes to Brazilian and Mexican officials before merging with Zimmer in June 2015. Warsaw, Ind.-based Zimmer Biomet agreed to pay more than $30 million to resolve parallel SEC and Department of Justice investigations into the company's repeat violations of the FCPA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.