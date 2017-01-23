Wi-Fi dead zones can come to life

Wi-Fi dead zones can come to life

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A collection of Plume Pods, one in each of the colors the company offers. Plume, a Palo Alto startup, has crafted a WiFi networking system comprised of multiple pods rather than a single router.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Q&A with John C. Williams, president and CEO of... (Oct '14) 36 min News Channel 16
Cast/ADI/Forged Grinding Ball, Grinding Ball fo... 12 hr caststeel 2
China Grinding Balls, Grinding Media, Ball Mill... 12 hr caststeel 2
ATM Skimmer and GSM Recievers Available at Skim... 14 hr Orgino 3
News The Global Solar Boom: How Solar Is Finally Mov... 16 hr Solarman 7
[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13) Sun hacker here 41
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Fri randal85 14
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,405 • Total comments across all topics: 278,178,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC