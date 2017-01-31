Wal-Mart Takes Latest Shot at Amazon
Wal-Mart Stores will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com popular Prime shipping program. Free shipping will replace 'Shipping Pass', Wal-Mart's existing two-day shipping program that charges shoppers an annual membership fee of $49.
