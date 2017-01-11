VW pleads guilty in emissions scandal...

VW pleads guilty in emissions scandal; 6 employees indicted

14 hrs ago

Six high-level Volkswagen employees have been indicted by a grand jury in the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal, as the company admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay a record $4.3 billion penalty. The federal indictments and plea deal were announced Wednesday by the Justice Department in Washington involving the pollution violation and an elaborate and wide-ranging scheme to cover it up.

