Volkswagen Said to Be Close to Settling U.S. Criminal Probe

1 hr ago

Volkswagen AG is close to reaching a multibillion dollar settlement with the Justice Department over its cheating of diesel emissions tests, according to people familiar with the matter, wrapping up the company's exposure to U.S. authorities in the long-running scandal. The resolution, which could come as soon as next week, would include criminal and civil penalties, said the people, who asked not to be named because the negotiations are confidential.

