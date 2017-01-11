Volkswagen Agrees to Plead Guilty in Diesel-Emissions Scandal
Volkswagen AG took a major step toward resolving one of the darkest chapters in its history Wednesday, pleading guilty in the U.S. to an emissions-cheating scandal and agreeing to pay $4.3 billion in penalties, while prosecutors announced charges against five individuals in Germany. VW admitted to using false statements to import cars to the U.S. and obstructing investigations when authorities grew suspicious of the emissions levels from the diesel engines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13)
|10 hr
|dabielsmith
|8
|Oakmere Home Advisors Review of How Quality Hom...
|Jan 8
|eulabenett
|1
|Claim Your Business Listings. Drive More Custom...
|Jan 7
|devguy200
|1
|Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14)
|Jan 7
|A_games
|3
|Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur...
|Jan 5
|shtrominer
|1
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|Le Jimbo
|671
|Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a...
|Jan 4
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC