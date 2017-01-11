Volkswagen Agrees to Plead Guilty in ...

Volkswagen Agrees to Plead Guilty in Diesel-Emissions Scandal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Volkswagen AG took a major step toward resolving one of the darkest chapters in its history Wednesday, pleading guilty in the U.S. to an emissions-cheating scandal and agreeing to pay $4.3 billion in penalties, while prosecutors announced charges against five individuals in Germany. VW admitted to using false statements to import cars to the U.S. and obstructing investigations when authorities grew suspicious of the emissions levels from the diesel engines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i need urgent loan who can advice (Oct '13) 10 hr dabielsmith 8
Oakmere Home Advisors Review of How Quality Hom... Jan 8 eulabenett 1
Claim Your Business Listings. Drive More Custom... Jan 7 devguy200 1
News Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14) Jan 7 A_games 3
News Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur... Jan 5 shtrominer 1
News Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16) Jan 5 Le Jimbo 671
Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a... Jan 4 openmind693 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,651 • Total comments across all topics: 277,847,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC