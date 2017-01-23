Victory Capital Unveils VictoryShares Platform, Plans New ETFs
Victory Capital, the company behind the CEMP franchise of exchange traded funds, is rebranding the CEMP under the VictoryShares name. "In addition to its 11 existing ETFs, Victory plans to launch new ETFs that will track indexes developed in partnership with Nasdaq.
