US consumer confidence slips in January from 15-year high

Read more: Fox News

The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index dropped to 111.8 in January from a December reading of 113.3, which had been the highest since August 2001. The index measures consumers' assessment of current conditions, which improved in January, and their expectations for the future, which fell.

