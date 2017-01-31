UPS reports 4Q loss

UPS reports 4Q loss

Read more: SFGate

United Parcel Service Inc. is reporting a fourth-quarter loss of $239 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Atlanta company said Tuesday that it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

