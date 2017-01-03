UBS's China Head Sees M&A Deal Size Shrinking Amid Capital Curbs
Chinese companies' overseas acquisitions will probably decline in size amid tighter government controls on currency outflows, according to UBS Group AG's China head. While UBS isn't feeling any impact from the capital controls on mergers and acquisitions yet, deals this year are more likely to be in the range of $1 billion to "a couple of billion" rather than the "elephant deals" seen last year, China President Eugene Qian said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakmere Home Advisors Review of How Quality Hom...
|Sun
|eulabenett
|1
|Claim Your Business Listings. Drive More Custom...
|Sat
|devguy200
|1
|Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14)
|Jan 7
|A_games
|3
|Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur...
|Jan 5
|shtrominer
|1
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|Le Jimbo
|671
|Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a...
|Jan 4
|openmind693
|1
|Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08)
|Jan 4
|henri soo
|67
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC