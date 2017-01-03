UBS's China Head Sees M&A Deal Size Shrinking Amid Capital Curbs

Chinese companies' overseas acquisitions will probably decline in size amid tighter government controls on currency outflows, according to UBS Group AG's China head. While UBS isn't feeling any impact from the capital controls on mergers and acquisitions yet, deals this year are more likely to be in the range of $1 billion to "a couple of billion" rather than the "elephant deals" seen last year, China President Eugene Qian said.

