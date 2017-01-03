Uber Hopes to Appease Cities With Too...

Uber Hopes to Appease Cities With Tool Showing Traffic Patterns

Uber Technologies Inc. is hoping to win brownie points with some cities by opening up a small sample of its ridership data. The San Francisco ride-hailing company introduced a traffic dashboard called Uber Movement, saying the tool is designed to help city leaders, urban planners and civic communities.

