U.S. Military Says One Servicemember ...

U.S. Military Says One Servicemember Killed in Yemen Raid

4 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

An American serviceman was killed in a raid against al-Qaeda militants in Yemen, the U.S. military said, the first such loss since President Donald Trump took office. Three others were wounded in the attack on Saturday that killed about 14 al-Qaeda members and led to the capture of "information that will likely provide insight into the planning of future terror plots," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement Sunday.

