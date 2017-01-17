Trump's pick for labor secretary may have saved a fast-food...
"I gave more than 20 years of my life to CKE, and Mr. Puzder took a company that I loved and turned it into a business that makes money by stealing from its workers," Laura McDonald, a former Carl's Jr. general manager, said in a recent forum hosted by Senate Democrats. In June 2000, Andy Puzder was named president and CEO of CKE Restaurants, running Hardee's and Carl's Jr. restaurant chains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Global Solar Boom: How Solar Is Finally Mov...
|9 hr
|Solarman
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Fri
|randal85
|14
|YEXT Alternative. Half the cost
|Fri
|billsautomotivese...
|2
|Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ...
|Fri
|Tmu
|2
|Sulfuric acid clouds on Venus hide a 'bizarre' ...
|Thu
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Order 70's T-shirts online.
|Jan 19
|suescrew
|1
|Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14)
|Jan 18
|A_games
|4
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC