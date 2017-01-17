Trump's pick for labor secretary may ...

Trump's pick for labor secretary may have saved a fast-food...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

"I gave more than 20 years of my life to CKE, and Mr. Puzder took a company that I loved and turned it into a business that makes money by stealing from its workers," Laura McDonald, a former Carl's Jr. general manager, said in a recent forum hosted by Senate Democrats. In June 2000, Andy Puzder was named president and CEO of CKE Restaurants, running Hardee's and Carl's Jr. restaurant chains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Global Solar Boom: How Solar Is Finally Mov... 9 hr Solarman 1
SkimmingWorld.com ?? Fri randal85 14
YEXT Alternative. Half the cost Fri billsautomotivese... 2
News Bad News: More Americans Have Less Than $1,000 ... Fri Tmu 2
News Sulfuric acid clouds on Venus hide a 'bizarre' ... Thu Spotted Girl 5
Order 70's T-shirts online. Jan 19 suescrew 1
News Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14) Jan 18 A_games 4
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,277 • Total comments across all topics: 278,137,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC