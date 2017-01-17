Trump's election win costs Paddy Powe...

Trump's election win costs Paddy Power Betfair A 5m

Read more: BBC News

Donald Trump's surprise win in the US presidential election cost Paddy Power Betfair nearly A 5m, the bookmaker has said. Paddy Power Betfair said it expected the total impact of "customer friendly" results in the final three months of last year to be about A 40m.

