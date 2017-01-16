Trumpa s election adds growth, uncertainty to global forecast, IMF says
U.S.President-elect Donald Trump gestures to people in the lobby after speaking to the news media at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File photo The world is entering a period of faster growth but also greater uncertainty as Donald Trump assumes the U.S. presidency and Britain prepares to exit the European Union, the International Monetary Fund said Monday in an update to its outlook on the world's economic condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Redefined
|673
|Rolls-Royce To Pay $800M to U.S., U.K., Brazil ...
|18 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Sushma Swaraj Supported Cerebral Palsy Treatmen...
|Sun
|KanikaGoyal
|1
|Nintendoa s weird and wonderful Switch console ...
|Sun
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 m...
|Jan 13
|George Brown
|1
|get rich above your imagination
|Jan 13
|George Brown
|1
|W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13)
|Jan 13
|George Brown
|128
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC