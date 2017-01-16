Trumpa s election adds growth, uncertainty to global forecast, IMF says

U.S.President-elect Donald Trump gestures to people in the lobby after speaking to the news media at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File photo The world is entering a period of faster growth but also greater uncertainty as Donald Trump assumes the U.S. presidency and Britain prepares to exit the European Union, the International Monetary Fund said Monday in an update to its outlook on the world's economic condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.