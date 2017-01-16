Trumpa s election adds growth, uncert...

Trumpa s election adds growth, uncertainty to global forecast, IMF says

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

U.S.President-elect Donald Trump gestures to people in the lobby after speaking to the news media at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File photo The world is entering a period of faster growth but also greater uncertainty as Donald Trump assumes the U.S. presidency and Britain prepares to exit the European Union, the International Monetary Fund said Monday in an update to its outlook on the world's economic condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16) 4 hr Redefined 673
News Rolls-Royce To Pay $800M to U.S., U.K., Brazil ... 18 hr USA Today 1
Sushma Swaraj Supported Cerebral Palsy Treatmen... Sun KanikaGoyal 1
News Nintendoa s weird and wonderful Switch console ... Sun Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 m... Jan 13 George Brown 1
get rich above your imagination Jan 13 George Brown 1
W.U transfers with NO UPFRONT !!! (Jan '13) Jan 13 George Brown 128
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,000,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC