Trump Tips Dow to 20K
After a brief hiatus, the Dow Jones Industrial Average resumed its march toward 20000, crossing the elusive milestone on Wednesday as President Donald Trump demonstrates his seriousness about fulfilling campaign promises of lower taxes, less regulation, and more fiscal spending. The blue-chip index's march to the psychologically-significant level has captivated Wall Street since Trump's surprise election in November, and comes just 64 days after crossing the 19000 threshold for the first time ever.
