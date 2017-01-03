Trump Tariff on GM Would Violate Nafta. That May Not Stop Him
As president, Donald Trump won't be able to punish General Motors Co. for building cars in Mexico without violating Nafta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|SlayWithTheTruth
|670
|Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a...
|10 hr
|openmind693
|1
|Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08)
|17 hr
|henri soo
|67
|YEXT Alternative. Half the cost
|Tue
|devguy200
|1
|5 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in 2017
|Jan 1
|Tina
|1
|[email protected] is a scammer (Feb '13)
|Dec 30
|hacker here
|40
|WeChat Mini App Coming on Jan. 9th!
|Dec 30
|TMOGroup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC