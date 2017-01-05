Trump Said to Tell Confidant He Remai...

Trump Said to Tell Confidant He Remains Opposed to AT&T Deal

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: News Max

Donald Trump remains opposed to the megamerger between AT&T Inc. and Time Warner Inc. because he believes it would concentrate too much power in the media industry, according to people close to the president-elect, who has been publicly silent about the transaction for months. Trump told a friend in the last few weeks that he still considers the merger to be a bad deal, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the conversation was private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Claim Your Business Listings. Drive More Custom... 11 hr devguy200 1
News Notre Dame's Stunning Win Over Stanford Shows W... (Oct '14) 17 hr A_games 3
News Here's why you should never, ever visit the sur... Thu shtrominer 1
News Are smarter people actually less racist? (Jan '16) Jan 5 Le Jimbo 671
Limited Stores Is Said to Plan for Bankruptcy a... Jan 4 openmind693 1
Using Tradelines, Seasoned Primary Trade Lines (Jun '08) Jan 4 henri soo 67
YEXT Alternative. Half the cost Jan 3 devguy200 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,949 • Total comments across all topics: 277,711,681

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC