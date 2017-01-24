Trump Revives Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines
President Donald Trump signed executive orders Tuesday giving the green light for construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, two projects that stalled under the Obama administration. TransCanada has sought approval for its Keystone XL pipeline since 2008, but President Obama rejected its permit application in November 2015.
