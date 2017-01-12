This $100 million monstrous excavator can dig up 240,000 tons...
What is 30 stories tall, moves at a half a mile per hour and churns through 240,000 tons of rock every day? Bucket wheel excavators. The most famous of which being the Bagger 288, bucket wheel excavators make shorter work of mines than typical drill and blast mining.
